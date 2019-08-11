'We've been in touch with Philippine authorities to determine what assistance is needed and how we can help,' the embassy says

Published 2:51 PM, August 11, 2019

SEARCH FOR PLANE. Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin gets help from the United States in the search of a missing plane and its pilot in Aurora. Background photo of Baler, Aurora from Shutterstock

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr sought assistance from the United States via Twitter on Sunday morning, August 11, in searching for a plane and its student pilot in Aurora. The plane and its pilot have been missing for two weeks.

Tagging the Twitter account of the US Embassy in the Philippines, Locsin said, "We need help. A missing plane and pilot dropped into dense mountainous jungle in Baler, Aurora 14 days ago."

While the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force are part of the search, recent weather conditions and the response to earthquakes which struck Batanes on July 27 have stretched their resources.

The two military branches then recommended to the Department of Foreign Affairs that they request help from the United States Marine Corps.

@USEmbassyPH We need help. A missing plane and pilot dropped into dense mountainous jungle in Baler, Aurora 14 days ago. The PH Army/Air Force—on it from get go but resources stretched with weather & Batanes—say rightly @DFAPHL must request USMarineCorps. My OAA has requested… — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 11, 2019

In another tweet to the US Embassy and US Ambassador Sung Kim, he mentioned that a "special satellite [imagery] that can penetrate jungle to detect a plane's aluminum" is needed to aid in the search.

"One more day and it won't be search & rescue but search & recovery of cadaver. Please US help," he added.

The US Embassy in the Philippines responded that they are "ready to assist."

"We've been in touch with Philippine authorities to determine what assistance is needed and how we can help," the embassy said.

@USEmbassyPH is ready to assist. We’ve been in touch with Philippine authorities to determine what assistance is needed and how we can help. #FriendsPartnersAllies @DFAPHL @PCOOgov @CAAP_Operations — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) August 11, 2019

Locsin then replied, "Owe you big time. On behalf of the Filipino people: Thank you."

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported on August 1 that the search is ongoing for the Cessna C-152 aircraft which had been missing since July 28.

The plane, flown by student pilot Aaron Dizon, was among 5 planes which took off from Baler airport that day, heading for Clark Airport in Pampanga. Only 4 planes landed in Clark, reported PNA. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com