3 dead, hundreds rounded up in Baseco police operation
MANILA, Philippines – At least 3 people were killed while hundreds were rounded up at the Baseco Compound in Manila on Sunday, August 11, as the Manila Police District (MPD) conducted a "cleanup" operation to rid the area of illegal drugs and loose firearms.
The operation was in response to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's order to cops and drug enforcement authorities in the city to "clear Baseco" of drugs.
In Sunday's Oplan Clean Baseco, MPD chief Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr said 3 men were killed after they exchanged fire with operatives at the compound, reported GMA News.
Authorities also rounded up around 700 Baseco residents. Some of them were nabbed due to violations of local ordinances as well as for possession of illegal drugs. There were also suspects who had outstanding warrants, reported DZMM.
Danao presented confiscated weapons, including a grenade, in a briefing after the operation. He added that illegal drugs and illegal gambling paraphernalia were also seized.
Located in Manila's Port Area, the Baseco Compound – named after the Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Corporation which previously owned it – has been known as a center of black market dealings, including drugs and guns. (READ: Isko Moreno to barangay officials: If you can't eradicate drugs, resign)
Moreno himself said he has heard about "a lot of individuals carrying firearms" in the compound. – Rappler.com
