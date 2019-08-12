3 shot dead in Abra
BAGUIO, Philippines – Three Abra residents were shot dead in separate incidents during the rainy weekend.
A barangay kagawad in Pidigan town was shot dead 9 am last Sunday, August 10, by still unidentified assailants. Rey dela Cruz Pisco was in his hut on his farm at Barangay Immuli when he was gunned down.
In April 2018, Rey’s brother and Immuli councilor Victor Pisco was shot dead while aboard an Elf truck.
Last Saturday, Arnel Orio Aquino was shot dead in front of his house in Barangay Bagalay in Tayum town.
The most heartbreaking was the killing of Cresencio Bernal, whose body was found last Friday, August 9, near the road going to his house in Malita, Bangued.
The old man is known in their community as Lolo Omel (mute) because he was a deaf-mute. He was believed to have been digging wild yam (kamengeg) when shot at close range. – Rappler.com
