Published 7:20 PM, August 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, August 13, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

La Trinidad - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

