China urges the Philippine government to 'bring to justice' those responsible for the death of a 27-year-old Chinese man in Las Piñas City, believed to have been detained by his Chinese employer

Published 8:40 PM, August 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – China is demanding justice for the death of a Chinese citizen who was allegedly handcuffed by his employer and fell to his death in Las Piñas City.

In a statement on Monday, August 12, the Chinese embassy in Manila said it was "closely following" the death of a 27-year-old Chinese man identified as Yang Kang, who fell out of a window from the sixth story of a building in Las Piñas.

"The Chinese embassy urges relevant departments of the Philippine government to bring the perpetrators to justice through an objective, fair, and thorough investigation and continue to take concrete and effective measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines," the embassy said.

What happened to the Chinese man? According to a GMA report, security footage showed Kang peering out the window, detaching its grills, then proceeding to climb out and falling to his death.

A security guard who found Kang's lifeless body on Sunday morning, August 11, saw the Chinese man's hands were handcuffed. Las Piñas police suspect Kang may have been held prisoner by his Chinese employer.

What did the Philippine government say? Reacting to the incident, Malacañang said the Philippines will "not allow or tolerate" abuse against foreigners in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte has already ordered an investigation on Kang's death.

China said it "highly appreciate[s] the Palace's call to put a stop to these illegal acts, as well as the commitment to protecting the safety of Chinese citizens in the Philippines."

Malacañang earlier urged Chinese nationals allegedly maltreated by Philippine offshore gaming operators to file a complaint with local authorities. A Chinese online gambling worker told Rappler that abusive recruiters often lie about the salary, work hours, and other working conditions they would face in the Philippines. (READ: China slams Pagcor proposal to place Chinese workers in 'hubs') – Rappler.com