The harrowing gridlock along EDSA due to the dry run of the ban left thousands stranded

Published 7:59 AM, August 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services holds a hearing Tuesday, August 13, into the controversial provincial bus ban, seeking an explanation from traffic agencies after the gridlock along EDSA last week.

Dubbed "anti-poor" by commuters and advocates, the ban prohibits provincial buses from loading and unloading along EDSA from 4 am to 10 pm. It aims to close down bus terminals along the highway, requiring buses to use integrated terminals on the outskirts of Metro Manila.

The committee chairperson, Senator Grace Poe, has invited officials from the Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Land Transportation Office, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, among others.

