LIVE: Senate hearing on provincial bus ban
Bookmark to watch the hearing live on Rappler at 10AM
MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services holds a hearing Tuesday, August 13, into the controversial provincial bus ban, seeking an explanation from traffic agencies after the gridlock along EDSA last week.
Dubbed "anti-poor" by commuters and advocates, the ban prohibits provincial buses from loading and unloading along EDSA from 4 am to 10 pm. It aims to close down bus terminals along the highway, requiring buses to use integrated terminals on the outskirts of Metro Manila.
The committee chairperson, Senator Grace Poe, has invited officials from the Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Land Transportation Office, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, among others.
Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 am. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.