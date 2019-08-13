Despite Duterte's opinion, Año says cops receiving gifts will face charges
MANILA, Philippines – In an apparent disregard of President Rodrigo Duterte's view, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año stands pat on the policy governing how cops should deal with donations: This is prohibited
In a statement on Tuesday, August 13, Año said he “believes in the sanctity of the government bureaucracy as an institution for the selfless delivery of service to the people because public service is a reward in itself.”
The former Armed Forces chief added: “Therefore, as a matter of policy, employees under the DILG, including police officers, will be held criminally and administratively liable if they receive or solicit gifts of monetary value from people they serve or transact with in relation to their official functions.”
This code of conduct, Año said, was spelled out in the Napolcom’s 2016-02 Memorandum Circular.
Año's comments comes just days after President Duterte addressed all policemen in their 118th Service Anniversary, saying that they may accept cash gifts from donors after succeeding in operations as long as it comes from their “generosity”—regardless of the anti-graft law.
The chief executive’s statement has garnered criticism from public officials, and a rejection from the PNP itself, which emphasized in an earlier statement that they were bound by law despite their respect for the President’s opinion.
As for the exception for small tokens and donations, Año still warned cops and government employees from accepting them.
“May we remind our fellow workers in government, especially those in the PNP, that your services are already fully paid by the people through their taxes,” the DILG Secretary said.
Año then assured the public that those who violate the policy despite the President’s words will not go unpunished, as his department “will be relentless in its pursuit of a police organization that is corruption-free.” – Rappler.com
