Joy Belmonte: Who's 'private organizer' collecting fees from vendors?
MANILA, Philippines – At a makeshift market under the Luzon flyover, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte discovered that around 200 vendors pay P80-P150 to a private company every day.
The amount amounts to at least P16,000 a day and P480,000 a month. (READ: #AngMahalNa: Additional fees, price increases burden Filipinos)
“Gusto kong makita kung sino ang naniningil sa inyo. Ayaw kong pinagsasamantalahan kayo,” Belmonte told the vendors. (I want to know who is charging you. I don’t want them to take advantage of you.)
Belmonte summoned the company owner to city hall to present proof that what they are doing is legal, but the administrator could not show her a contract or an updated business permit.They have yet to prove that the collection of fees is legal.
Belmonte has been going around in line with the city's clearing operations, which cover areas occupied by illegal vendors. She inspected and cleared flea markets with expired contracts and those that obstruct or encroach public roads and sidewalks.
She has also been on the lookout for potential spaces that can be developed into facilities such as public markets and parking spaces, in order to decongest areas in the city. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com
