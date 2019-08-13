The Philippine Coast Guard says the motor boat was on its way to Tagapul-an town in Samar when it was battered by strong winds and big waves, causing it to capsize

SUNKEN BOAT. Passengers and crew members of motor boat Mia Romcis wait for rescuers. Photo from Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines – All 49 passengers and crew members of a motorized boat were rescued after their vessel capsized off Barangay Aguit-itan in Calbayog City in Samar late Monday morning, August 12.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the MB Mia Romcis, which had 4 crew members, was ferrying 45 people from Calbayog City to Tagapul-an town when the boat was battered by strong winds and big waves, causing it to capsize.

SUNKEN BOAT. The entire deck of the motor boat Mia Romcis (on the left) is submerged in water. The passengers were brought to the rescue vessel. Photo from Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the boat was just 5 minutes into its voyage – about 100 meters from the Port of Calbayog – when it encountered the mishap at around 11:20 am.

A multi-agency team rescued all the passengers and crew members by 11:40 am, while the boat was towed back to Calbayog port.

Rescue operation was conducted by Philippine Coast Guard, CDRRMC, PNP Maritime Group and Lite Ferries Crews. Photos from Philippine Coast Guard

PCG Spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said the rescue team was composed of members of the PCG, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, and the Lite Ferries Crew. – Rappler.com