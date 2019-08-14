Cavite 7th District Representative Boying Remulla says the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange would have been 'viable' if not for construction delays

Published 10:27 AM, August 14, 2019

HOLD CONCESSIONAIRES ACCOUNTABLE. Cavite Representative Boying Remulla talks about the problems of commuters during a Senate hearing on August 13, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla blamed corporations Ayala and Metro Pacific for delays in the construction of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) Cavite extension and the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) station.

Remulla said the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) would have been "viable" if not for these construction delays. Instead, he said the PITX "really hurt" the people of Cavite because of the lack of a plan to dispatch people to their destinations.

"In the PITX, they did not put in the dedicated rides to the business districts and to the educational institutions. They just let it be," Remulla said on Tuesday, August 13, during the Senate hearing on the provincial bus ban.

Remulla called on people to stop turning a blind eye to the problem of concessionaires, which he said were being favored by the government.

He also slammed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for "adapting discriminatory practices" by awarding concessionaires without distinguishing which will serve the commuters' interests.

"The Department of Transportation is not calling the attention of those running the LRT1 and those in charge of the extension, and [is instead] allowing these people to take their sweet time," he said.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation – a consortium of Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, and the Macquarie group – took over the operations, maintenance, and extension of the LRT1 in September 2015.

The extension was meant to transport passengers from Baclaran to Cavite. Construction was supposed to start in mid-2018, but only began last April.

Meanwhile, Ayala Land won the bid for FTI in 2012.

Remulla on Tuesday proposed that these concessions be awarded to another group if the current concessionaires are not continuing with the construction.

"That is a very urgent matter that they should be doing. Kung hindi kaya ng Ayala 'yan tsaka Metro Pacific, ibigay na nila sa ibang concessionaire na may kaya. Kasi para namang maghihintay tayo forever for Ayala to move eh," he said.

(If Ayala and Metro Pacific cannot do it, give it to a concessionaire who can. We can't wait forever for Ayala to move.) – Rappler.com

Here are more stories about the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX):