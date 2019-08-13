Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 14, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Kapangan - preschool to elementary (public and private)



Kibungan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com