Diez, who was arrested after being prevented from using a women's restroom, says she regularly visited Cubao because she knew that discrimination is banned in Quezon City

Published 11:56 PM, August 13, 2019

SAFE? This photo shows transgender woman Gretchen Diez at the QCPD Station 7. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – She thought she was safe.

Gretchen Custodio Diez, the transgender woman who was arrested Tuesday, August 13, recounted how she was prevented from using a women's restroom in a Cubao mall in Quezon City.

She said she fell in line for the women's restroom inside Farmer's Market in Cubao when a janitress told her to step out and go to the men's restroom instead. She fought back, and then restrained herself. As she started walking away, she realized she wanted to continue fighting.

She decided to ask the janitress again why she was not allowed in the women's restroom. She took a video of the encounter and this enraged the janitress, who "dragged" her to the security room to have her arrested. She was detained by cops, cuffed and shamed.

"Sa akin lang po, 'yung para kang shoplifter na kinakaladkad sa loob ng mall, na nakatingin sa'yo 'yung mga tao na hawak ka…. Hindi ko po maintindihan sa isang supposedly gender-fair na city, may ganoon na tao na tatrato sa akin na para akong may ginawang krimen," a teary Diez told reporters on Tuesday.

(For me, it was like I was a shoplifter being dragged inside the mall, with people looking at me as I was being held.... I could not understand how, in a supposedly gender-fair city, there's a person who would treat me like I committed crime.)

Diez said she regularly visited Cubao because she knew that discrimination is banned in Quezon City. But now, cops are saying she's set to face an unjust vexation complaint.

Her arrest has triggered public outcry and calls for change from politicians. Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman, the first transgender member of the House of Representatives, visited Diez in the police precinct on Tuesday.

"I think it's about time that ordinances that we want to implement are not just on paper or just on social media, but felt," Diez said. – Rappler.com