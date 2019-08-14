WATCH: Senate hearing on Philhealth, DOH corruption allegations
Bookmark to watch the hearing live on Rappler at 10 AM
MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee chaired by Richard Gordon investigates on Wednesday, August 14, the allegations of corruption in the Department of Health (DOH).
The probe was based on Senator Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech where he raised conflict of interest issues against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
In the same speech, Lacson also alleged that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) continued to pay WellMed Dialysis Center even after its accreditation was suspended because of its involvement in a scam.
Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Wednesday at 10 am. – Rappler.com
