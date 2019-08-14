The new hospital is supposed to provide comprehensive health care services to PCG personnel, employees, their dependents, and retired personnel

Published 10:25 AM, August 14, 2019

GUARDING PHIIPPINE SEAS. New equipment is turned over to the Philippine Coast Guard Assets at PCG headquarters in Manila on July 25, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard will now have a hospital dedicated to its personnel, their children, and retirees under a new law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte this month.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11372 or the Philippine Coast Guard General Hospital Act on August 8 but the law was made public on Wednesday, August 14.

The law creates the Philippine Coast Guard General Hospital which shall be located at the PCG's Coast Guard Base in Taguig City.

Under RA 11372, the hospital must provide "comprehensive and total health care services to all personnel and employees of the PCG, their dependents and the retired uniform personnel."

The hospital must also conduct medical examination of the PCG"s trainees.

Dependents include PCG personnel or employees' legitimate spouse; legitimate, illegitimate, or legally adopted children who are 21 years-old and below, unmarried and unemployed or are older but are incapable of self-support due to a mental or physical disability; and parents dependent on the PCG personnel.

The PCG, lodged under the Department of Transportation, is a uniformed and armed service tasked with enforcing laws in Philippine waters and protecting lives and property at sea, including during calamities and disasters. They also help guard the marine environment and natural resources found in Philippine waters.

They are among the frontliners during flashpoints between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Ex-Coast Guard chief Carlos Agustin on West PH Sea) – Rappler.com