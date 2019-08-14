Regional authorities advise tourists not to visit dengue hot spots in Bicol as the number of cases in the region continues to rise

Published 11:21 AM, August 14, 2019

PROVINCIAL BOARD SESSION. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan holds its regular session on August 13, 2019. Photo from the Provincial Government of Albay website

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Albay led by Vice Governor Grix Lagman has declared a state of calamity in the province due to the dengue outbreak.

The provincial board made the declaration during its regular session on Tuesday, August 13, as the number of dengue cases and deaths continued to rise in the province.

Albay provincial health officer Antonio Ludovice Jr reported to the provincial board that from January 1 to August 7, 2019, 3,055 dengue cases and 12 deaths due were recorded in the province due to the mosquito-borne disease,

Among the 15 towns and 3 cities of Albay, Daraga town had the highest number of cases, followed by Tiwi, Pioduran, Guinobatan, and Legazpi City.

As of August 7, the Department of Health (DOH) Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit reported 104 villages with rising dengue cases in Bicol. Camarines Sur has the most number of villages deemed as dengue hot spots at 45, followed by Albay with 22, Sorsogon with 17, Catanduanes with 15, and Masbate with 5.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Bicol issued a travel advisory for local and foreign tourists to refrain from visiting areas identified as dengue “hot spots” in the region.

DOT Bicol director Benjamin Santiago said the travel advisory will remain until the DOH clears the dengue hot spots. He said that in areas not identified as hot spots, tourists were advised to take precautionary measures by avoiding places suspected to be breeding grounds of dengue carriers.

“For the time being, we’re asking tourists to refrain temporarily from visiting areas identified by DOH as dengue hot spots to prevent possible eventualities as public health preventive measures,” Santiago said.

The anti-dengue measures of the provincial government include the purchase of dengue rapid test kits, larvicide, medicine and supplies, and mosquito nets to be given to public schools throughout the region.

The DOH earlier declared a national dengue epidemic. – Rappler.com