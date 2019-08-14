The NBI agent goes to the Makati police headquarters with his service pistol and says his uncle was among those arrested in a drug raid

Published 3:58 PM, August 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City police arrested Monday, August 12, an agent of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) who tried to convince apprehending policemen to free his uncle who was arrested in a illegal drugs operation.

Makati police said NBI Intelligence Officer 1, Monakiram Currie Batabor, 39, tried to intimidate cops who arrested his uncle in a drug raid Monday evening in a house of Sgt. Fabian Yabut St. in Barangay Guadalupe, Makati on Monday around 7 p.m.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati City police Investigation Unit chief, said Batabor arrived around 8 pm at the police headquarters, just shortly after the police operation which caught 8 suspects in a shabu session.

Batabor introduced himself as an NBI agent and said his uncle was the suspect Manjahe Currie.

“Pagdating niya sa headquarters, nagpakilala siya agad na NBI agent siya. At pinakiusapan niya kami na palayain namin ang tito niya na nahuli sa drug raid,” Ines said.

(When he arrived at the headquarters, he immediately introduced himself as an NBI agent. He asked us to free his uncle who was among those arrested in the drug raid.)

Ines added: “Ini-intimidate niya talaga kaming mga pulis.” (He was intimidating us.)

Batabor cannot deny the way he presented himself in the police office because this was caught on video, Ines said.

“Na-videohan namin 'yung ginagawa niyang itimidation. Hindi niya puwede itanggi iyong ginawa niya,” Ines said. (We have it on video, the way he intimidated us. He cannot deny what he did.)

Police confiscated from Batador his gun, a caliber .40 pistol with serial no. AAFS026.

Also seized were magazine, 15 pieces of caliber .40 ammunition, one inside holster, an NBI badge, an NBI ID, a permit to possess & carry firearms, a voters ID, a BIR TIN ID, a drivers license, and a Professional Regulatory Commission ID. – Rappler.com