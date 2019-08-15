The Quezon City government says barangay chairpersons also have the authority to suspend classes and work in their respective jurisdictions

Published 12:40 PM, August 15, 2019

FLOODED. Residents of Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City wade through floodwater on August 5, 2019. File photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Parents and students in Quezon City may now turn to barangay chairpersons for class suspensions, too, during bad weather.

The Quezon City government on Wednesday, August 14, said that under new guidelines, "barangay chairpersons may also suspend classes and work in their respective jurisdictions if justified in their pre-disaster risk assessments."

Usually, it is the mayor – now Joy Belmonte – or school administrators who suspend classes. School administrators have the authority to suspend based on a Department of Education order issued in 2012.

If barangays and schools make the decision, they must "immediately" inform the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC).

If the suspension is citywide or declared by Belmonte, it will be announced by 4:30 am, and no later than 11 am for afternoon classes.

Belmonte previously said that only the QCDRRMC and the Quezon City Public Affairs and Information Services Department are authorized to make announcements of class suspensions for the city.

In July 2017, when Belmonte was vice mayor and in charge while then-mayor Herbert Bautista was abroad, she drew criticism for initially not suspending classes despite heavy monsoon rain. At the time, she admitted her "shortcomings." – Rappler.com