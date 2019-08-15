Filipinos are also advised to avoid the Hong Kong International Airport as a destination or transit airport 'in the meantime'

SUSTAINED PROTESTS. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters block access to departure gates during another demonstration at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong reminded Filipinos living and traveling in the city to avoid areas of protests, which have plunged the city into crisis.

The consulate also advised Filipinos to refrain from wearing black or white – colors associated with those involved in the protests. (READ: OFW passing through Mongkok protest nabbed by police)

The demonstrations in Hong Kong have entered their 10th week.

Citing reports it received, the consulate said the following areas were reported as upcoming protest areas:

August 15 - Wan Chai Taxation Office

August 17 - Chater Garden, Central to Central Government Offices, Admiralty; Hung Hom Pier to Sung Wong Toi Garden, Kowloon

August 18 - Victoria Park, Causeway Bay to Chater Road, Central

August 19 - "Clean up MRT carriages"

August 25 - Kwai Tiang Theatre, Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan Park

The consulate also advised Filipinos to avoid the Hong Kong International Airport as a destination or transit airport "in the meantime." Demonstrations inside the airport have led to flight cancellations and delays. (IN PHOTOS: Sea of black at Hong Kong airport protest)

"Due to the unpredictable situation at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the consulate advises Filipino travelers who have no urgent business in Hong Kong to avoid in the meantime, HKIA as a destination or transit airport," the consulate said in an advisory on Wednesday, August 14.

It issued the advisory after Malacañang on Tuesday, August 13, said "it is not the right time" to go to Hong Kong.

In case of emergencies, the consulate said Filipinos can contact its hotline at (+852)91554023 for assistance. It also advised Filipinos departing Hong Kong to contact their airlines at least 5 hours before their flights.

The protests in Hong Kong were spurred by a deeply unpopular extradition bill that would have allowed extraditions to countries – including China – with which Hong Kong does not have a deal in place.

The protests are now widely considered as the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997. – Rappler.com