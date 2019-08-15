The motorcycle that the teenage boys rode on was found on the bank of a creek, say police

Published 3:07 PM, August 15, 2019

MISSING. The motorcycle used by two missing teenagers was found along Wangal Creek. Photo from La Trinidad police

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Rescuers are searching for two childhood friends who have missing in La Trinidad, Benguet, since Wednesday morning, August 14.

Rescuers checked the tributaries of Wangal Creek after the motorcycle used by Harley Diplat Rufino, 16; and Rommel Alsem Tadena, 17, was found on the bank of the creek at Lower Wangal.

Rufino visited Tadena in their neighborhood in Wangal on Tuesday, August 13, when classes at all levels were suspended due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat

After lunch, they decided to take Rufino’s motorcycle for a ride. A resident spotted the bike at the bank of the creek on Wednesday.

According to La Trinidad Police, they concentrated their operation at the intersection of Lower Kesbeng and Balili River going to Bineng, and also the intersection going up to Gayasi to Lower Wangal where they found one of the teens' motorcycle helmets.

It had been raining incessantly in the Cordillera since last week and the rivers had swollen to dangerous levels.

In Abra on Wednesday, rescuers also conducted operations at Poblacion East in Pidigan after 3 residents were said to have been trapped. They were later rescued. – Rappler.com