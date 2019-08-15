Communist rebels attack a Cafgu detachment in Sallapadan town in Abra at dawn

MILITIA MAN. Cafgu member Dandy Wacguisan. Photo from Dandy Wacguisan's Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members were killed in an encounter with suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Sallapadan town in Abra, early Thursday morning, August 15.

The NPA reportedly attacked a Cafgu detachment in Sitio Mong-ol, Maguyepyep in Sallapadan at dawn.

Reports from the field identified those killed as Dandy Wacguisan and Gordon Gallao.

Wacguisan died during the encounter, while Gallao died while being treated at the hospital. – Rappler.com