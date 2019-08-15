LTFRB is set to release 5,061 CPCs as a result of the order

Published 7:28 PM, August 15, 2019

AUTOMATIC APPROVAL. The Anti-Red Tape Authority orders LTFRB to issue CPCs to pending completed TNVS applications.

MANILA, Philippines - The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) issued an order of automatic approval to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to issue Certificates of Public Convenience (CPCs) to pending completed transportation network vehicle services (TNVS) applications.

The order was made in light of complaints received by ARTA regarding numerous pending completed applications only awaiting CPCs.

The applications have all been paid for and heard 20 days after the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 was implemented.

Section 10 of the act states that if a government office fails to approve or disapprove a request for certification within the prescribed processing time, the application will be deemed approved, provided all documentary requirements and fees have been completed.

Consequently, LTFRB was ordered to issue the corresponding CPCs and other certifications applied for.

Thus, LTFRB is set to release 5,061 CPCs, with 1,130 pending to be processed within two weeks.

In addition, LTFRB was directed to provide a list of all pending applications with completed fees and requirements within 3 days of the order, which was issued on August 13.

Department of Tranportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has instructed Undersecretary for Road Transport Mark De Leon to ensure LTFRB's immediate implementation of this order, provided that the documents and requirements were indeed completed by the applicants.

Furthermore, LTFRB was ordered to review and revise its Citizen's Charter in accordance with ARTA's policy recommendations, also including the documentary requirements and processing time specific to TNVS applications. It will be subject to review by ARTA.

The 2017 LTFRB Citizen's Charter currently provides the requirements and duration for the issuance of a new CPC, but does not include specific stipulations for TNVS applications.

In the past, LTFRB suspended accepting and processing new TNVS applications due to its rising volume. - Rappler.com