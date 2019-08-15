Motorcycle-riding cop dies after being struck by cargo truck in Pasay City
MANILA, Philippines – A Makati policeman died when he was run over by a cargo truck while he riding his motorcycle in Pasay City on Wednesday, August 14.
According to a police report, Patrolman Francis Ecalner, 25, was cruising northbound along the South Superhighway in Pasay City 8 am Wednesday when was hit by a cargo truck.
Ecalner, 25, is assigned to the Police Community Precinct 4 of Makati in Barangay Pio del Pilar.
The report identified the driver of the truck as 24-year-old John Paul Lansing of Sta. Rita, Pampanga. The left front tire of Lansing's truck ran over Ecalner.
Responders rushed Ecalner to the Pateros District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Lansing is now under the custody of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group. He is facing charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property. – Rappler.com
