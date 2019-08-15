The closure will give way to the girder launching for the Skyway Stage 3 project

Published 9:30 PM, August 15, 2019

SKYWAY CONSTRUCTION. The intersection of Araneta Avenue and Aurora Boulevard will be closed for certain hours in August 2019 due to the Skyway Stage 3 construction. Screenshot from Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines – The intersection of Araneta Avenue and Aurora Boulevard in Manila will be closed from 11 pm to 5 am, beginning August 15 until August 21.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the closure will give way to the girder launching for the Skyway Stage 3 project.

Affected vehicles are advised to take the following routes:

Light vehicles

From Shaw Boulevard/V Mapa, go straight towards Magsaysay Blvd then Santol St, right at Palanza, Landargun or Bayani Road, left at G Araneta to destination and vice versa; Vehicles from Cubao towards Manila area, along Aurora Blvd, right at Guirayan St, left at Palanza, left at Tomas Arguelles St or Santol St to Magsaysay Blvd to destination; Vehicles coming from N Domingo and Blumentritt, take F Roman, H Lozada St, and J Ruiz St.; Vehicles coming from north: along C-3 Sgt Rivera, right at Bayani, Landargun and Palanza St, left at Santol St, left at Magsaysay Blvd, and take V Mapa, Old Sta Mesa to destination.

Trucks

From Quezon Avenue, E Rodriguez Ave, straight towards España Blvd, left Lacson Ave, straight towards Nagtahan to destination (vice versa); or Take Magsaysay Blvd, right at V Mapa to Shaw Blvd to destination and vice versa.

The Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.68-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia in Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City.

It is expected to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2020. – Rappler.com