Araneta-Aurora intersection to close nighttime from August 15 to 21
MANILA, Philippines – The intersection of Araneta Avenue and Aurora Boulevard in Manila will be closed from 11 pm to 5 am, beginning August 15 until August 21.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the closure will give way to the girder launching for the Skyway Stage 3 project.
Affected vehicles are advised to take the following routes:
Light vehicles
- From Shaw Boulevard/V Mapa, go straight towards Magsaysay Blvd then Santol St, right at Palanza, Landargun or Bayani Road, left at G Araneta to destination and vice versa;
- Vehicles from Cubao towards Manila area, along Aurora Blvd, right at Guirayan St, left at Palanza, left at Tomas Arguelles St or Santol St to Magsaysay Blvd to destination;
- Vehicles coming from N Domingo and Blumentritt, take F Roman, H Lozada St, and J Ruiz St.;
- Vehicles coming from north: along C-3 Sgt Rivera, right at Bayani, Landargun and Palanza St, left at Santol St, left at Magsaysay Blvd, and take V Mapa, Old Sta Mesa to destination.
Trucks
- From Quezon Avenue, E Rodriguez Ave, straight towards España Blvd, left Lacson Ave, straight towards Nagtahan to destination (vice versa); or
- Take Magsaysay Blvd, right at V Mapa to Shaw Blvd to destination and vice versa.
The Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.68-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia in Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City.
It is expected to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2020. – Rappler.com
