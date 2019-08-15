Senator Ronald dela Rosa also denies allegations that he is using parents to advance the government's anti-Left agenda

Published 10:53 PM, August 15, 2019

MISSING? Senator Ronald dela Rosa presides the Senate inquiry on the 'missing' children recruited by the leftist groups. File photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – "Umuwi na kayo. (Go home)."

This was Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa's message to minors who left their families to allegedly join the New People's Army (NPA).

Dela Rosa, who led the Senate panel to investigate the matter, said on Thursday, August 15, that leaving home to join the Left is "not the right solution" to help solve the country's problems.

"Baka nga tinatakot lang sila na may warrant of arrest. As far as the government is concerned, kayo, my dear [children], umuwi na kayo. Darating din ang panahon na magsisisi kayo sa ginawa n'yo. Maawa kayo sa pamilya n'yo," Dela Rosa told reporters in a media interview.

(Maybe they were being threatened that they have warrants of arrest. As far as the government is concerned, you, my dear children, should go home. The time will come when you will regret your actions. Have pity on your family.)

Dela Rosa also chided Kabataan Party List Representative Sarah Elago and Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate for "allowing" the children to run away from home.

The Makabayan bloc, including Zarate and Elago, held a press conference on Wednesday, August 14 with the allegedly missing youth activist Alicia Lucena at the House of Representatives.

If Elago and Zarate were "responsible" lawmakers, he said, they should've brought back the minors to their parents. Both were invited to the Senate probe but did not attend.

The ertswhile top cop said that Elago might one day become a parent. His message? "Sabihan ko siya na, 'Magiging ina ka rin. Magiging parent ka rin, and you will discover gaano kasama ang ginawa mo ngayon sa kabataan.'"

(I will tell her that, 'She will become a mother too. You will become a parent too, and you will discover that what you did to these children was evil.)

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa asked Zarate if he had even pitied the "grieving" mother as a parent himself: "Anong klaseng parent ka? Nakikita mo hirap ng nanay. Tapos ikaw presscon presscon mo pa ang isang bata sa loob ng Congress pa."

(What kind of a parent are you? You see the mother's suffering. And then you hold a press conference with the child inside Congress.)

Lucena, the daughter of one of the parents Dela Rosa invited to the probe, already denied that she was missing. She said that she simply did not want to come home as her mother, Relissa, brought her to the police earlier this year to free her of indoctrination.

During the Senate hearing on Wednesday, Dela Rosa had asked the cops to "rescue" the student. The younger Lucena attended the hearing but left for a later press conference with the Makabayan bloc.

Lucena said that the police and the military are just "using" her family's problems to advance the government's anti-Left agenda.

Dela Rosa on Thursday denied Lucena's allegations and said that it was her mother who went to his office.

"Wow. Sino nanggagamit ngayon? Ako ang ginagamit ng parents nila para ma-solve ang problema nila. Hindi ako ang nanggagamit sa parents nila. Sino nagpunta sa opisina ko? Baka siya ang ginagamit ng makakaliwa," Dela Rosa said.

(Wow. Who is the user now? I am the one being used by their parents to solve their problems. I am not using their parents. Who went to my office? Maybe they are being used by the Leftists.) – Rappler.com