Published 9:57 PM, August 15, 2019

OLONGAPO CITY – A P6-million bounty is being offered by the immediate family of slain Subic businessman Dominic Sytin for any information that will help authorities capture his younger brother Dennis and another suspect, both of whom are wanted for the murder.

Police in Central Luzon have also opened a hotline that the public can call to provide possible leads to the whereabouts of Dennis and Oliver Fuentes alias Ryan Rementilla.

According to Colonel Jean Fajardo, head of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, the information can be sent through cellphone numbers 09959253381 or 09083662321.

Fajardo, who belongs to the task force that handles the investigation into the murder, said they will treat any information they will receive as classified.

She said the family offered P4 million for the capture of Dennis, and the remaining P2 million for the Fuentes' arrest.

A regional trial court in Olongapo City previously issued a warrant of arrest against the two. The same court also released a hold departure order against them

Dennis and Fuentes were charged with murder for the fatal ambush of Dominic in front of the Lighthouse Hotel in Subic Freeport in November 2018.

Confessed gunman Edgardo Luib had told the Department of Justice that Dennis ordered the murder of Dominic while also tagging Fuentes.

Luib was arrested in Batangas last March for arrest warrants over the killing of journalist Mae Magsino and municipal councilor Michael Caringal of Bauan, Batangas.

Luib had alleged that Fuentes hired him on behalf of Dennis to carry out the ambush.

Dennis denied the accusations against him. – Rappler.com