Pangilinan hopes to restore the dignity of commuting and create a magna carta for commuters' rights

Published 8:21 AM, August 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For many Filipinos, daily commutes of more than 5 hours a day is not an exception.

It has become the norm.

But Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan wants to change that. In a recently filed bill, Pangilinan hopes to restore the dignity of commuting and create a magna carta for commuters' rights.

