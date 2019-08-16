Rappler Talk: Senator Francis Pangilinan on commuter rights bill
Bookmark to watch the interview with Pangilinan at 3 pm on Friday, August 16
MANILA, Philippines – For many Filipinos, daily commutes of more than 5 hours a day is not an exception.
It has become the norm.
But Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan wants to change that. In a recently filed bill, Pangilinan hopes to restore the dignity of commuting and create a magna carta for commuters' rights.
Want to learn more about the proposed measure? Watch the interview live on Rappler on Friday, August 16 at 3 pm. – Rappler.com
