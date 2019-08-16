Jad Dera allegedly conspired with the senator to induce Bilibid inmates to trade drugs

Published 10:17 AM, August 16, 2019

DRUG TRIAL. Senator Leila de Lima attends her drug trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) on August 16, 2019. Photo by the Office of Senator Leila de Lima

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima's co-accused in two drug charges was arrested in Angeles, Pampanga, early morning of Friday, August 16.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed the arrest of Jose Adrian "Jad" Dera.

"Confirmed, our Special Task Force under Chief Geralde arrested [Dera] this morning in Angeles, Pampanga, by virtue of Arrest Warrant issued by Muntinlupa RTC," Lavin said.

Dera, who is also identified in the charge sheets as Jad de Vera, is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade. His charges are handled by Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branches 205 and 256.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205 had issued an arrest warrant against Dera in June 2017.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) identifies Dera as De Lima's nephew, but the senator denied being related to or even knowing Dera.

"I do not know Mr Dera at all. He is not a nephew or a relative of mine of any degree. He has not worked for me as an aide or in any capacity. I simply do not know him from Adam," De Lima had said in 2017.

The senator had also said that "Dera himself already denied any relationship or connection to me whatsoever."

Dera is accused in two charges as having allegedly conspired with the senator to induce Bilibid inmates to trade drugs.

In the first case, De Lima allegedly conspired with co-accused former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu and were able to get P70 million from high-profile inmates with Dera as the conduit.

In second case, De Lima was allegedly able to extort P30 million and 4 vehicles from inmate Peter Co with Dera again as the conduit.

De Lima had denied the allegation, saying that she had never " received, directly or indirectly, any money or vehicles from Peter Co or any other drug convict / drug lord."

Charges against the inmates who traded drugs in prison had been dropped so they could be used as witnesses. De Lima had questioned the legality of using convicts as witnesses before the Court of Appeals (CA). – Rappler.com