Philantrophist and environmental champion Gina Lopez was 65

Published 6:43 AM, August 19, 2019

ENVIRONMENTAL CHAMPION. Former environment secretary Gina Lopez led a crackdown on erring mining companies during her 10-month stint in the Duterte Cabinet. Photo from the Facebook page of Gina Lopez

MANILA, Philippines – Former environment secretary Gina Lopez has died. She was 65.

The feisty anti-mining advocate, seen as one of the "bright lights" of the Duterte Cabinet during her less than a year in government, died after a long bout with cancer.

Lopez served as President Rodrigo Duterte’s first environment secretary for 10 months, or until May 2017, after the Commission on Appointments rejected her appointment – a decision hailed by mining companies and condemned by environmental groups.

During her brief stint as environment chief, Lopez rocked the mining industry by issuing orders that were true to her promise of cracking down on companies that violate environmental laws. (READ: What drives Gina Lopez?)

As enviornment chief, she ordered the closure or suspension of some mining operations in the country, and canceled mineral production sharing agreements. She also banned "prospective" open-pit mines in the country – a move that was questioned by the mining industry for excluding quarrying.

In her first message as environment secretary, Lopez vowed that none of the DENR's decisions would put the lives of Filipinos at stake.

"The best way to protect the environment is to improve people's lives. That's my experience," she said then. (READ: Green groups: Lopez is 'right choice' for DENR post)

Lopez was open about her illness, which was the subject of her past columns for the Philippine Star. She also gave updates through some of her social media posts.

On August 1, even as she received medical treatment, she continued to express concern about the destruction caused by mining operations in the country – but also hoped that something could be done about it.

"I am lying down having an infusion of 27000 IU of vitamin C for my immune system and feeling the healing of a LENYO mat for my health crisis and browsing through videos and I come across this and I remember my DENR days – and how painful it all was…I really do sincerely hope something can be done about the destruction that mining brings on," she said in a Facebook post where she shared a video on the Marcopper mining disaster in Boac, Marinduque. – Rappler.com