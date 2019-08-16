The large box is left on the center island of the underpass, prompting police to close the inner lanes while they verify the contents of the box

Published 2:01 PM, August 16, 2019

SUSPICIOUS BOX. A box left on the center island of the EDSA-Shaw Blvd underpass causes the temporary closure of two lanes on August 16, 2019. Photo from MMDA

MANILA, Philippines – A large box left on the center island of the EDSA-Shaw Boulevard underpass further slowed down traffic in the major thoroughfare on Friday, August 16, after police temporarily closed two lanes as a precautionary measure.

Traffic enforcers reported the box to police and closed the inner northbound and southbound lanes of the EDSA-Shaw underpass at 10 am, while police investigate the contents of the box.

Assistant Secretry Celine Pialago, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson, said the positioning of the box was very suspicious and unusual, prompting authorities to cordon off the lanes flanking the box.

CLEARED. Motorists are allowed to pass through the inner lanes of the EDSA-Shaw underpass after cops found only styrofoam in the box. Photo from MMDA

Upon inspection, the box was found to contain only styrofoam, the MMDA said.

After verifying that the box had no explosives, the lanes were reopened to motorists at about 12:30 pm.

Pialago said the police would track down the person who left the box. – Rappler.com