Gretchen Diez urges Duterte: Certify SOGIE equality bill as urgent
MANILA, Philippines – Transgender woman Gretchen Diez called President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, August 16 to certify as urgent the SOGIE equality bill.
“Mister President, naumpisahan na natin. Sana ipagpatuloy na natin ang pagpapasa sa SOGIE equality bill (Mister President, we already started it. I hope we follow through with the passage of the SOGIE equality bill),” Diez said in a press briefing at the Quezon City Hall.
Diez caught the nation’s attention after a janitress kept her from entering a women’s toilet at the Araneta Center Cubao mall. She tried to document the incident, angering the janitress who had her arrested.
While she was being held inside the mall, Diez went live on Facebook, triggering a social media firestorm. Public outcry eventually pushed the janitress to drop the case against Diez.
Diez made the call to Duterte as the SOGIE equality bill, which protects the LGBTQ+ community, languished in the past Congress.
After what happened to Diez, LGBTQ+ rights-advocates in Congress such as Bataan congresswoman Geraldine Roman and Senator Risa Hontiveros saw a “new wind” pushing the movement forward.
Malacañang had stressed the importance of respecting LGBTQ+ rights in light of the incident, and reiterated Duterte's support for the community. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.