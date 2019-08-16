Barangay chairman killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – A barangay chairman of Tondo, Manila, was gunned down by riding-in-tandem suspects on Friday, August 16.
According to the police report, Barangay 161 Chairman Alfredo Lansigan was onboard a motorcycle along Dagupan Extension at around 9:40 am when the shooting happened.
Police said that the chairman was "called" by one of the suspects "prompting the victim to approach."
When he got near, Lansigan was shot "in different parts of the body."
He was rushed to the Chinese General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at about 10:17 am. The suspects were seen fleeing to Caloocan.
Police said they were still not done with their initial field work, as the type of motorcycle the suspects used had yet to be identified. The motive for the attack had yet to be established. – Rappler.com
