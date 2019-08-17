(UPDATED) The Bureau of Customs says based on initial reports, the attack on the female employees in Magallanes village 'might have been an attempt to abduct or rob the victims'

Published 11:38 AM, August 17, 2019

Image from Shutterstock

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Two employees of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) were hurt after armed men attacked them as they drove through Magallanes village in Makati on Friday night, August 16.

Sisters Maricon Manalo and Marietta Lasac – identified by the BOC as its employees –and their companion Sherlyn Salazar who police said was also a BOC employee, were in a car passing through Lapu-Lapu Avenue in Barangay Magallanes when their path was blocked by another vehicle at the corner of Victoria Street at around 8:40 pm on Friday.

Police said there were 4 unidentified men on the other vehicle, some of whom alighted their car and pointed a gun at the victims to try to force them to get out of their vehicle.

When the women stayed put, one of the suspects tried to smash the other car's window at the driver's side, prompting Manalo to reverse the vehicle to escape. The suspects, who were not wearing anything to cover their faces, shot at the women as they pulled away.

The women sought help at the nearest barangay outpost.

The 55-year-old Manalo was hit in the finger while Lasac, 60, was hit in the back near her shoulder. The two were rushed to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Salazar, who was seated at the back, was not hurt, police said.

“Initial reports indicate that the incident might have been an attempt to abduct or rob the victims,” the BOC said in a statement.

Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati Police investigation Unit chief, said Manalo is the officer-in-charge of the BOC Formal Entry Division, Lasaca is the principal appraiser of the BOC Formal Entry Division, while Salazar is an encoder at the BOC.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero strongly condemned the attack and directed the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) to closely coordinate with the PNP for updates and further investigation.

"The agency will extend the necessary support and assistance to its personnel. We enjoin all BOC employees to remain focused on our mission and pray for the speedy recovery of our colleagues," Guerrero said. – Rappler.com