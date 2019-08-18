'Ang pulitika, puwede mong gamitin para sa kabutihan. At iyong example ni Jesse ang magsasabi sa atin na it can happen, it can be done,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 10:44 AM, August 18, 2019

JUST LIKE JESSE. The Jesse M. Robredo Foundation launches an award to honor outstanding local chief executives. File photo courtesy of the Office of the Vice President

MANILA, Philippines – The Jesse M. Robredo Foundation (JMRF) is set to recognize mayors who have embodied the “matino, mahusay, at may puso (good, excellent, and sincere)” brand of leadership embodied by the late interior secretary.

The foundation, which is chaired by Jesse’s eldest daughter Aika, launched the Gawad Jesse M. Robredo Award on Thursday, August 15, 3 days ahead of the 7th death anniversary of the longtime Naga City mayor.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Jesse’s widow, said the awards aim to honor outstanding local chief executives and use them as an example to help inspire other politicians. (READ: The 'ordinariness' of Jesse Robredo)

“Gusto nating ipakita sa kanila na iyong pulitika hindi naman masama in itself. Ang pulitika, puwede mong gamitin para sa kabutihan. At iyong example ni Jesse ang magsasabi sa atin na it can happen, it can be done,” said Leni Robredo.

(We want to show that politics isn’t evil in itself. You can use politics for good. And Jesse’s example shows that it can happen, it can be done.)

“So now, una, we want to discover many other young local officials who have been doing the same things or who have been doing even better. Pangalawa, we want to recognize them. Pangatlo, to use them as an example to inspire many other politicians lalo na ngayon na mas maraming batang pumapasok,” the Vice President added.

(So now, first, we want to discover many other young local officials who have been doing the same things or who have been doing even better. Secondly, we want to recognize them. Third, we want to use them as an example to inspire many other politicians, especially now when they are many younger ones entering politics.)

Jesse Robredo was known for his "tsinelas leadership" when he served as Naga City mayor, and even when he joined the Cabinet of then-president Benigno Aquino III as chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Jesse Robredo died in a tragic plane crash in 2012, thrusting his wife Leni Robredo into the political spotlight. Leni Robredo ran and won for Camarines Sur congresswoman in 2013. And in 2016, she bested 5 male and incumbent senators in the vice presidential race.

Criteria for nominated mayors

All incumbent Filipino local chief executives who have completed at least one term will be qualified for the Gawad Jesse M. Robredo Award, whose winners will be announced on January 2020.

Nominees will be assessed based on the following:

Presence of effective measures and/or policies for transparency and accountability in the local government unit

Track record of integrity and ethical public service

Ability to deliver clear outcomes and impact in programs, projects, and activities

Ability to overcome adversity in performing his/her functions as local chief executive

Innovation in governance

Collaboration with different stakeholders of society

Engagement and empowerment of constituents

Among JMRF’s partners for the Gawad Jesse M. Robredo Awards are the Galing Pook Foundation, De La Salle University-Jesse M. Robredo Institute for Governance, and the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership. – Rappler.com