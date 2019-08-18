LOOK: Skyway Stage 3 coping beam falls in NLEX-Balintawak
MANILA, Philippines – A coping beam of the Skyway Stage 3 project fell at the Balintawak section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Quezon City, causing traffic there on Sunday morning, August 18.
The NLEX Corporation explained in a Facebook post around 9 am that the coping beam "detached from its hook during installation."
The incident caused heavy traffic in the Balintawak-Camachile southbound lane, added NLEX Corporation. It apologized for the incident, and said it had coordinated with Skyway management and the project contractor.
The coping beam was retrieved by 11:50 am, said NLEX Corporation, making two lanes passable to motorists. As of 12:33 pm, 3 lanes were passable.
The Skyway Stage 3 project of the San Miguel Corporation-led Citra Central Expressway Corporation will connect NLEX with the South Luzon Expressway. The project's projected completion is by the first quarter of 2020. – Rappler.com
