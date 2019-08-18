The incident causes traffic in the Balintawak-Camachile area, says the NLEX Corporation

Published 3:26 PM, August 18, 2019

COPING BEAM FALLS. A coping beam is seen hanging beside a concrete foundation post of the Skyway Stage 3 project at NLEX-Balintawak on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – A coping beam of the Skyway Stage 3 project fell at the Balintawak section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Quezon City, causing traffic there on Sunday morning, August 18.

The NLEX Corporation explained in a Facebook post around 9 am that the coping beam "detached from its hook during installation."

The incident caused heavy traffic in the Balintawak-Camachile southbound lane, added NLEX Corporation. It apologized for the incident, and said it had coordinated with Skyway management and the project contractor.

The coping beam was retrieved by 11:50 am, said NLEX Corporation, making two lanes passable to motorists. As of 12:33 pm, 3 lanes were passable.

The Skyway Stage 3 project of the San Miguel Corporation-led Citra Central Expressway Corporation will connect NLEX with the South Luzon Expressway. The project's projected completion is by the first quarter of 2020. – Rappler.com