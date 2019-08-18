This is the 3rd killing in Negros Occidental in 3 days

Published 10:30 PM, August 18, 2019

CRIME SCENE. A woman is shot to death along Magsaysay Avenue in Bacolod City, just a few meters from the city police station, on August 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of John Patrick Amacio

BACOLOD, Philippines – A woman was shot to death by two assailants aboard a motorcycle while she was waiting for a pedicab along Magsaysay Avenue here, just a few meters from the Bacolod City Police Office, on Sunday afternoon, August 18.

Killed was 24-year-old Cristal Faith Jastiva of nearby Bago City. The identification cards recovered from her had a different name – Ashly Kate Gonzaga.

Initial police investigation showed the victim was approached by the assailants then shot at close range. She succumbed to the gunshot wound on her head.

Recovered from the scene were personal belongings of the victim, slugs of an unknown firearm, and several IDs.

Police Major Charles Gever, chief of Bacolod Police Station 8, said the victim just visited her partner Kirby Andrada at the Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dormitory, which was adjacent to the city police office.

Andrada, who was arrested last June, is detained for drug charges. He was nabbed with P200,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation.

The police have yet to establish the motive behind Jastiva's killing.

This is the 3rd killing in Negros Occidental in 3 days.

On August 15, former kagawad Fernando Toreno was shot dead by unidentified suspects on board a Ford Everest in Barangay Kamaliskis in the municipality of Salvador Benedicto.

After more than an hour, the 3 assailants were intercepted in neighboring San Carlos City. One of the suspects was carrying a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and ammunition.

Some 4 hours later, in the municipality of Moises Padilla, Barangay Macagahay Kagawad Raul Fat was shot dead by two unidentified men near the village hall.

Police said the two suspects approached the victim, talked to him, then shot him at close range. The assailants, along with their 4 companions who served as lookout, fled the scene on foot.

The local police are still investigating the motives behind the 3 incidents.

The killings in Negros Occidental come 3 weeks after the bloodshed in neighboring Negros Oriental, where 21 people were killed in 10 days. (READ: Death comes unprovoked upon Negros Island) – Rappler.com