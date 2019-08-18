Rappler Talk: Reviving the anti-subversion law
MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año dropped a bombshell last week that instantly generated flak from activists: that he wants the anti-subversion law revived.
Republic Act 1700 or The Anti-Subversion Act of 1957 made it a crime to be a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). It was repealed almost 3 decades ago, in 1992, through RA 7636.
In 1976, through Presidential Decree No. 885, then-president Ferdinand Marcos expanded the ban covered by RA 1700 to include groups “organized for the purpose of overthrowing” the government. The Marcos decree was repealed by former president Corazon Aquino through Executive Order No. 167 in 1987.
For Año, the revival of the Anti-Subversion Act would put an end to the communist insurgency, which has led to the death of personnel in the military he used to lead, and in the police he now oversees.
The CPP fired back, saying a revival of the law would mean police and military abuse. The Commission on Human Rights and political observers expressed the same fears.
What was the basis for the DILG chief's proposal? Should the law be revived, how does the department plan to carry it out?
Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong sits down with DILG Undersecretary and Spokesman Jonathan Malaya for the department’s plans. Watch the interview live on Rappler on Monday, August 19, at 10 am. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.