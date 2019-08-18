How does the DILG plan to carry out the Anti-Subversion Act of 1957 should it be revived? Watch DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya on Rappler Talk on Monday, August 19

Published 11:40 PM, August 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año dropped a bombshell last week that instantly generated flak from activists: that he wants the anti-subversion law revived.

Republic Act 1700 or The Anti-Subversion Act of 1957 made it a crime to be a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). It was repealed almost 3 decades ago, in 1992, through RA 7636.

In 1976, through Presidential Decree No. 885, then-president Ferdinand Marcos expanded the ban covered by RA 1700 to include groups “organized for the purpose of overthrowing” the government. The Marcos decree was repealed by former president Corazon Aquino through Executive Order No. 167 in 1987.

For Año, the revival of the Anti-Subversion Act would put an end to the communist insurgency, which has led to the death of personnel in the military he used to lead, and in the police he now oversees.

The CPP fired back, saying a revival of the law would mean police and military abuse. The Commission on Human Rights and political observers expressed the same fears.

What was the basis for the DILG chief's proposal? Should the law be revived, how does the department plan to carry it out?

Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong sits down with DILG Undersecretary and Spokesman Jonathan Malaya for the department's plans. Watch the interview live on Rappler on Monday, August 19, at 10 am.