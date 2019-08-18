From a website envisioned as a platform for free speech, 8chan has become host to hate speech related to multiple mass shootings in the United States. Watch its founder, Frederick Brennan, live on Rappler.

Published 12:17 AM, August 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What happened to the internet? From being a hope for meaningful connection, it has become the haven of fake news and hate speech.

One of the prime witnesses in this shift is Fredrick Brennan, the founder of the messageboard website 8chan.

Before severing ties with it in 2016, Brennan envisioned the website to be a platform for free speech, but it has since hosted hate speech related to multiple mass shootings in the United States.

Rappler’s Rambo Talabong talks to Brennan on what went wrong with the site and the internet, and what he thinks should be done reclaim safe online spaces.

Watch the interview live on Rappler on Monday, August 19. – Rappler.com