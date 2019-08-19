The family does not suspect foul play in the student's death

Published 1:50 PM, August 19, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 16-year-old student from Ateneo de Cebu was found floating off a shipyard in Opao, Mandaue City, 24 hours after being reported missing.

Friends and family put out an alert on Twitter on Saturday, August 17, asking the public to help find the student. They said he was last seen at the Banilad Town Center, an upscale shopping center in Cebu City, before he went missing.

But on Sunday, August 18, his family had already positively identified the body as belonging to the student's.

Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu posted on their Facebook post last night on the loss of their student. "We humbly request everyone to offer our prayesr for the eternal repose of his soul as well as for the continued strength and consolation for his family, relatives and friends, even as we appeal for prudence and charity in our own individual comments during this most difficult time," the statement read.

The post also pointed to mental health concerns as the possible reason for the student's death.





According to a report in Cebu Daily News, the family does not suspect foul play in their son's death.

The shipyard where he was found is not far from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, which according to police, is where they believe he went after he was reported missing.

According to a report in The Freeman, the Cebu Provincial Board has already requested the city government of Mandaue to install safety nets and wires on the two bridges to prevent suicides on the bridge. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com

In the Philippines, the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation has a depression and suicide prevention hotline to help those secretly suffering from depression. The numbers to call are ‎804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673. Globe and TM subscribers may call the toll-free number 2919. More information is available on its website.