Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro also plans to provide decent places and microfinancing for sidewalk vendors and ambulant vendors from nearby cities and municipalities

Published 1:51 PM, August 19, 2019

BAGONG SIBOL MARKET. The new market will house 100 vendors who will only be charged with minimal rent fees. Photo from Marikina PIO Facebook Page

MANILA,

Philippines – The city government of Marikina will open a new public market worth P11 million this year to house vendors displaced in the street clearing operations.

The new market dubbed “Bagong Sibol Market” will house around 100 vendors, who will only be charged with minimal rentals.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro plans to provide decent places and microfinancing for sidewalk vendors and ambulant vendors who come from nearby cities and municipalities by developing public market zones and extending loans.

“We develop places like this so that vendors can have a decent place where they can sell their products. We help them, at the same time they help our local economy,” Teodoro said in a statement on Sunday, August 18.

Teodoro said the city had complied with the order of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for Metro Manila mayors to reclaim public roads ahead of the 60-day deadline.

This is due to the 3-strike policy that the city imposes on vendors.

According to Teodoro, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año wanted to know how Marikina did it so that it could serve as a benchmark for other cities in the national capital region. –​ with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com