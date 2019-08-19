Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya says clearing roads is not comparable with the anti-drug drive, where officials are threatened with administrative and criminal complaints

Published 8:20 PM, August 19, 2019

ROAD-CLEARING. Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS), tasked to provide public security in the city, dismantle illegal structure that cause obstruction in the sidewalk along Cambridge St. in Quezon City on Friday, July 26, 2019, during a clearing operation. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will forgo using its usual tool for pushing mayors to align with its agenda: lists.

“No, definitely not,” DILG Undersecretary and Spokesman Jonathan Malaya said in a Rappler Talk interview on Monday, August 19, when asked whether the agency would repeat the infamous drug list approach to deal with underperforming barangay officials and mayors in the road-clearing operations in cities.

According to Malaya, the DILG would just release “percentage” of local government units which have shown “substantial compliance” to the DILG’s order for mayors to clear roads across the country up until mid-September.

“[For example], in NCR (National Capital Region), this number of LGUs have shown substantial compliance; for another it may have lower points. That’s what we’ll do for now,” Malaya said in a mix of English and Filipino.

A change of heart? According to Malaya, clearing roads is not comparable with the anti-drug drive, where the department threatened drug-linked mayors with administrative and criminal complaints. (READ: Duterte releases drug list ahead of 2019 elections)

“For this one, they have a deadline of 60 days; for clearing drugs, they have no deadline. So let’s be fair to them,” Malaya said.

Malaya also stressed that road-clearing initiatives are more difficult because clearing roads could mean the loss of livelihood for thousands of street vendors, and even the demolition of government buildings.

“Wala muna kaming lista-listahan, kasi mahirap po ang maging government official (We won't have these lists for now because it's difficult being a government official). And I can feel for these mayors,” Malaya said. – Rappler.com