How would you use 'Duterte' in a sentence?

Published 7:02 PM, August 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember Rodrigo Duterte's slogan when he was campaigning for president? "Change is coming."

Soon, critics of his broken or undelivered promises turned that into "change scamming" to highlight how he had tricked voters into electing him.

As the Philippine President enters the second half of his 6-year term, his ability to contribute to modern vocabulary has just reached an interesting level: "Duterte" is now an entry in the online Urban Dictionary.

In July 2019, a netizen submitted the word "Duterte" to UD, which now classifies the term as a verb, an adjective, and a noun.

The dictionary defines Duterte as a "scam," a "traitor," "fake," "of low quality," and a lot more.

UD provides examples of how the word can be used in a sentence:

Inidorong isang gamitan lang, sira na?! Naduterte ako.

My miracle oil will cure all your illness and solve all your problems. Believe me, this is not a duterte.

Made in China 'yan. Malamang duterte 'yan.

I trusted you! Why did you duterte me?!

UD is a crowdsourced online dictionary for slang words and phrases. There are no strict rules for defining a word or phrase on Urban Dictionary, as long as a context is provided.

A person may submit definitions to UD without registering but must provide a valid email address. For the word to be published on UD, volunteer editors will vote on the definitions and will rate those definition as either “Publish” or “Don’t Publish."

How would you use "Duterte" in a sentence? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com