120 Chinese workers among 400 dengue cases in Mariveles coal plant
BATAAN, Philippines – Around 120 Chinese workers are included in the list of some 400 dengue cases among employees of a coal-fired power plant in Mariveles town here, said the provincial health office.
Provincial board member Dr Godofredo Galicia discussed the report during a regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in the capitol city of Balanga.
Galicia, who also heads the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Health, said that there were only 57 cases of dengue in Mariveles from January to August in 2018. But this year, for the same period, the Bataan PHO recorded 398 cases among employees of the GNPower coal-fired plant – 120 of which were Chinese.
Galicia was citing a report from the Bataan Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.
He said that based on an investigation and reports reaching his office, most of these workers allegedly practiced poor hygiene.
Vice Governor Ma. Cristina Garcia has ordered the Bataan PHO to look into the matter. She also told them to survey the workers, asking for a definite number of employees working in the coal plant.
Recently, the Bataan PHO said that there were 771 cases of dengue with one death in the province on the 30th morbidity week from January to July 25, 2019.
“This is 30% lower than in the same period last year,” Dr. Rosanna Buccahan, Bataan PHO chief, said.
There were 1,100 dengue cases province-wide for the same period in 2018. – Rappler.com
