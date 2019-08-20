The Bureau of Customs says 27 other officials have been served show cause orders for suspected underperformance and corruption

Published 12:09 PM, August 20, 2019

PALACE MEETING. President Rodrigo Duterte addresses embattled officials of the Bureau of Customs in a meeting in Malacanang on July 18, 2019. Malacañang photo

MANILA, Philippines – Some 119 Bureau of Customs officials are facing administrative and criminal complaints, the BOC announced on Tuesday, August 20.

According to the BOC mid-year report presented by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the BOC filed a total of 120 administrative complaints, and 20 criminal complaints against 119 personnel.

The BOC said 27 other officials were served show cause orders for suspected underperformance and corruption.

Guerrero emphasized that his thrust to clear Customs of corrupt and underperforming officials would ultimately allow him to improve the bureau's performance to reach its revenue target.

The tally included one suspended and 7 dismissed Customs officials as ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman on August 15. The dismissals and suspension were rooted in varying offenses, including failure to flag a consignee later apprehended for smuggling shabu.

Guerrero said the 52 Customs officials whom President Rodrigo Duterte wanted out were also included in the count.

Guerrero said the officials had been on “floating” status since they were assigned to the Customs Compliance and Monitoring Division where they have to report every day.

The Commissioner said the effort was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s aim of ridding Customs of corruption, after back-to-back smuggling controversies which led to the untimely exit of the last two Customs chiefs. – Rappler.com