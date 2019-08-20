WATCH: Senate hearing on the SOGIE equality bill
MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality holds its first public hearing on the SOGIE equality bill on Tuesday, August 20.
The committee, shaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, holds an organizational meeting before tackling the anti-discrimination bill.
Discussions on the SOGIE equality bill have been revived transgender woman Gretchen Diez experienced discrimination in a Quezon City mall.
Watch the hearing live on Rappler. – Rappler.com
