Master Sergeant Sanwright Lobhoy killed Major Emerson Palomares after a heated confrontation, say police

Published 11:59 AM, August 20, 2019

KILLED BY ALLY. Major Emerson Palomares is shot dead inside Camp Bagong Diwa. Photo from Palomares' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – A commander of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force (SAF) was shot dead by a subordinate inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Monday afternoon, August 19.

According to the police report, Major Emerson Palomares, 30, was killed by his subordinate Master Sergeant Sanwright Lobhoy after a “heated confrontation.”

Palomares is the commanding officer of the 125 SAF Force Service Batallion or FSB.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the victim and the suspect had a heated confrontation inside the office of the Commanding Office, which resulted to shooting,” the police report said.

Lobhoy was immediately arrested in Camp Bagong Diwa, where SAF is based.

Palomares was rushed to the Sabili Hospital then transferred to the Parañaque City Doctors Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at around 5:23 pm. – Rappler.com