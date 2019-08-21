President Rodrigo Duterte, whom critics describe as a dictator-in-the-making, calls on Filipinos to protect democratic freedoms and rule of law which Ninoy Aquino fought for

Published 10:27 AM, August 21, 2019

REMEMBERING NINOY. Supporters offer flowers at Ninoy Aquino's statue at Timog Avenue corner Quezon Avenue in Quezon City in commemoration of his 35th death anniversary. File photo by Angie de Silva

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte paid tribute to the memory of Benigno Aquino Jr, more commonly known as Ninoy Aquino, the senator who fiercely opposed the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos and whose assassination sparked the People Power Revolution of 1986.

"Today, we remember Benigno S. Aquino Jr and his important role in restoring our democratic institutions more than 3 decades ago. His sacrifice altered the course of our nation’s history and still continues to ignite the spirit of heroism among our people," said Duterte in his written message for Ninoy Aquino Day on Wednesday, August 21.

Duterte expressed hope that Ninoy Aquino Day would invigorate the commitment of Filipinos to “safeguard the freedoms that we now enjoy” and do more to help improve the lives of those suffering from poverty and injustice.

“Let his example guide us as we strive to uplift and protect the most vulnerable in our society and ensure that all Filipinos will enjoy the blessings of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law," he said.

Aquino can also serve as a model for government workers to render public service with "honor, integrity, and purpose," said the President.

In 1967, Aquino became the youngest Philippine senator upon election. Duterte said Aquino can also "inspire the youth to be of service to their country and fellowmen."

Admirer of Marcos

In public speeches, Duterte has expressed admiration for Aquino's political nemesis, the late dictator Marcos and has said that, except for his dictatorship, he was the best president the Philippines has ever had.

It was also Duterte who made it possible for Marcos to be given a hero's burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in November 2016.

Despite his expression of commitment to democratic freedoms of rule of law, Duterte has been criticized for his crackdown on dissenting voices and accused of subverting legal processes to get his way. (READ: Does Duterte fulfill the dictator criteria? This book can help us find out)

Duterte himself admitted of his penchant for "dictator-like" rule.

His administration has jailed opposition senator Leila de Lima and attempted to jail another critic, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. Ninoy Aquino and other critical lawmakers were incarcerated during the Marcos dictatorship.

With Duterte's political backing during the 2019 elections, the Marcos family's political influence has surged, with its members winning seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, the Ilocos Norte gubernatorial post, and Laoag City mayoral post.

Duterte has also openly said he prefers Marcos' son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, to succeed him in the presidency. – Rappler.com