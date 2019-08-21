Among the suspects is Zhaochun Chen of China, who tried to bribe the responding cops with P100,000 cash

Published 4:07 PM, August 21, 2019

FOILED. Suspects in a kidnap try in Makati inlcuded Chinese Chen Zhaochun. Makati police photo

MANILA, Philippines – Alert Makati City police who were on patrol in the city's Burgos area early Wednesday morning, August 21, prevented a kidnapping attempt on a Chinese who works in an online gaming company.

Arrested were 5 men, including a Chinese, who were seen dragging and forcing the victim to enter a white car.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said that aside from kidnapping, the suspects would also charged for bribing arresting law enforcers.

Ines identified the suspects as Zhaochun “Zhan Hao" Chen, 21, of China; Mark Anthony Pareño, 39; John Muega, 24; Reyan Villanueva y Guinson, 35; and Joe Marie Lavilla, 31. Chen's 4 cohorts are all residents of Olongapo City.

The police report said the suspects were caught dragging and pushing Ma Zhi Rui, 36, into a car along near the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and P. Burgos Street, Barangay Poblacion, Makati around 2 am.

Ines said a roving police patrol team intervened when they saw the commotion. He added that suspects had handcuffed the victim during the incident.

Ines said when the police stepped in, Chen talked to the arresting team and tried to bribe them with P100,000 cash.

That stash of money will now be used as evidence against the suspects, said Ines.

The police report said Ma worked in an online gaming company based in Olongapo City. The suspects tailed him him all the way to his house in Makati. – Rappler.com