President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to ensure the passage of a bill that would make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program mandatory for senior high school students

Published 8:18 PM, August 21, 2019

Bookmark to watch the hearing live on Thursday, August 22, at 9 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate will conduct on Thursday, August 22, the first public hearing on the proposal to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program for senior high school students.

The Senate committee on basic education will hear the proposed measure together with the committees on technical and vocational education; national defense and security; and finance.

Senators did not pass the controversial measure last Congress due to "lack of time" despite the President certifying it as urgent.

During his 2019 State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call for Congress to pass the controversial measure.

Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Thursday at 9 am. – Rappler.com