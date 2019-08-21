Senate President Vicente Sotto III says that an anti-discrimination bill that includes other sectors of society might have a better chance of passing

Published 8:49 PM, August 21, 2019

ALREADY DEAD? Senate President Tito Sotto III says the SOGIE equality bill may stand no chance in the upper chamber this Congress. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Vicente Sotto III told reporters on Wednesday evening, August 21, that the SOGIE (sexual orientation and gender identity and expression) equality bill has "no chance" of hurdling the upper chamber.

Asked whether the SOGIE bill will be approved in the Senate, Sotto said that an anti-discrimination bill that includes other sectors of society might have a better chance of passing.

"Anti-discrimination on persons, p'wede. [P]ero focused on gays, which the SOGIE bill is, and religious and academic freedom impeded; plus smuggling of same-sex marriage? No chance!" Sotto said.

(The anti-discrimination on persons [in general] might be approved. But if focused on gays, which the SOGIE bill is, and religious and academic freedom impeded; plus smuggling of same-sex marriage? No chance!)

Sotto echoed the stance of other lawmakers who said they would approve of the proposed measure if it covers other sectors. (READ: Pimentel questions need for SOGIE bill)

Three senators filed their own versions of the SOGIE equality bill: Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senator Imee Marcos, and Senator Francis Pangilinan.

Other lawmakers expressed reservations on the proposed measures, raising concerns that voyeurs would take advantage of the measure to enter women's restrooms. (EXPLAINER: What you need to know about SOGIE)

The Senate President on Wednesday reiterated his earlier stance that restrooms are "biology-based."

But more than the use of restrooms, advocates and allies of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community have noted that they just want the rights of the LGBTQ+ to be recognized.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, said that the SOGIE bill aims to be the Magna Carta for the LGBTQ+.

In the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives passed the SOGIE bill on third and final reading but its counterpart measure languished in the Senate and did not even make it past second reading. – Rappler.com