The Grade 9 student sustains a cracked skull and a blood clot after absorbing blows from school bullies

Published 2:30 PM, August 22, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A Grade 9 student in Catanduanes who was badly beaten up for failing to give money to school bullies suffered head injuries which may need a costly medical operation to heal.

Rodney (real name witheld), 15 years old, sustained a blood clot in the head aside from a fractured skull after he was mauled by older schoolmates in Bagamanoc Rural Development High School.

He was unconscious when he was first rushed to the Bagamanoc rural health unit (RHU). After two hours, while still out cold, he was brought to the Eastern Bicol Medical Center of Catanduanes. Though he regained consciousness, Rodney still spent almost a week there.

Doctors in Catanduanes recommended that Rodney be brought to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Legazpi City to check the extent of his head injuries. It was the doctors in BRTTH who diagnosed Rodney's fracture and the blood clot.

Rodney said that since the start of the school year, 7 Grade 11 students, led by Jeffrey (real name witheld) ,15 years old, kept badgering him to give them P50 to P100.

“I had to ask extra money from my mother despite our being poor just to give it to Jeffrey so I could be their friend,” Perez told Rappler. He added: “But when I found out that they were using marijuana, I decided to leave their group.”

On the morning of July 25, Jeffrey and his gang again accosted Rodney. This time though Rodney had to refuse them because his mother did not give him extra money that day.

Rodney said Jeffrey then told him to step out of the school building for a conversation. Shortly, while still walking, Rodney recalled that he felt a hard object slammed to his head.

“Sinuntok n’ya ako sa ulo na parang may hawak na bato. Mas malaki at mataas siya sa akin. Tapos binuhat nya ako at inihampas sa cemento nung hindi ko siya nabigyan ng P50 pesos. Sumuka ako ng dugo yon ang naalala ko bago mawalan ng malay,” he said.

(He punched my head with something hard, like a rock. He is bigger and taller than me. Then he pounded my head to the pavement because I could not give him money. The last thing I remembered before losing consciousness was I started to vomit blood.)

Rita, Rodney's mother, said Ako Bicol-Catanduanes and Bagamanoc Development High School community raised money to help in his son's medical treatment.

For the blood clot, she said, doctors have placed Rodney under medication for 15 days.

It medicines fail to remove the blood clot, doctors recommended surgery.

Rita said she was praying for a miracle because their family could not afford the cost of Rodney's surgery. – Rappler.com